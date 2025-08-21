Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left hamstring after leaving Thursday's 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs following a groundout in the fifth inning.

"We don't know yet," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "We're going to get it checked out."

Ortiz, 27, singled earlier in the game but then came up lame after grounding out to third base in the top of the fifth inning. He was replaced by Andruw Monasterio in the bottom of the inning.

Ortiz has been a key member of the Brewers infield, taking over for former shortstop Willy Adames this season after playing third base for much of 2024. He's hitting .233 with a .612 OPS in 125 games.