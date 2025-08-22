Open Extended Reactions

Catcher Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing on an eight-year, $67 million contract extension, sources told ESPN, locking up one of the top prospects in baseball less than a week after his major league debut.

Basallo, who turned 21 nine days ago, is the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. He jumped from Low-A to Double-A as an 18-year-old, reached Triple-A last year just after his 20th birthday and crushed Triple-A pitching this season, hitting .270/.377/.589 with 23 home runs in 76 games before his promotion.

A slugging left-handed hitter who was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 for $1.3 million, Basallo is regarded by a number of evaluators as the best hitter in the minor leagues this season and has impressed in his short time in the big leagues. The deal, once completed, will begin next season and includes a club option as well. It can max out at $88.5 million and is the largest pre-arbitration extension for a catcher.

While Baltimore already has a starting catcher in two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman, Basallo could also see time at first base -- where he has played more than 100 games over his five minor league seasons -- and designated hitter.

Regardless of where he winds up on the diamond, Basallo's allure has more to do with where he slots in Baltimore's order. With elite bat speed and exit velocities among the best at any level, Basallo has the talent to become a consistent 30-homer threat, according to evaluators.

After years of an almost-nonexistent presence in Latin America, the Orioles devoted more resources to plumbing the depths of the talent-rich area and came away with Basallo as the jewel of their efforts. He looked like a solid contributor in short-season ball during the 2021 and '22 seasons before rocketing up prospect lists following his 2023 breakout. By summoning Basallo to the major leagues Aug. 13, he could fall short of exceeding his rookie eligibility. If Basallo goes into 2026 as a rookie, the Orioles would still be able to receive a draft pick should he win Rookie of the Year because he signed the long-term deal after debuting.

Basallo is the latest in a cadre of young, talented position players developed by Baltimore since the arrival of general manager Mike Elias in 2018. In addition to Rutschman are shortstop Gunnar Henderson, third baseman Jordan Westburg, second baseman Jackson Holliday and outfielder Colton Cowser. Outfielder Dylan Beavers debuted just before Basallo, and infielder Coby Mayo and outfielder Heston Kjerstad remain options going forward. Baltimore also has traded All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby to Miami as well as shortstop Joey Ortiz to Milwaukee.