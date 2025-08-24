Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 20. It's the third time Merrill has been placed on IL this year.

The club said a corresponding roster move will be made Sunday.

Merrill has missed six straight games after spraining his ankle last weekend at Dodger Stadium, but San Diego waited to make the roster move until it was clear he couldn't get healthy within the 10-day window.

Merrill has been moving with a limp since he rolled his ankle at the plate on Aug. 15, also incurring a bone bruise. He played in two more games before sitting out.

Merrill is batting .261 with nine homers and 51 RBIs this season after finishing as the runner-up for the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024. He hasn't been able to maintain his formidable rookie production in his sophomore season, with his OPS dropping from .826 to .729, but he has remained a steady offensive contributor and an excellent defender in center field.