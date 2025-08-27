Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox placed Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, a tough blow for the center fielder after he started to deliver at the plate.

Robert has a left hamstring strain. He left Tuesday night's 5-4 loss to Kansas City because of hamstring soreness.

The White Sox also recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Triple-A Charlotte before their series finale against the Royals.

The 28-year-old Robert got off to a tough start this year, batting .190 with nine homers, 35 RBIs and 93 strikeouts in his first 79 games. He was believed to be on the market ahead of the trade deadline, but the White Sox opted to keep the slumping slugger.

He has been much better since the All-Star break, hitting .298 (34-for-114) with five homers and 18 RBIs in his last 31 games.

Robert, a 2023 All-Star, has 102 homers and 102 steals in 577 career games, joining Minnie Miñoso, Ray Durham and Alexei Ramírez as the only players to record at least 100 homers and 100 steals with the franchise.