Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves have reinstated left-hander Chris Sale from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Saturday.

He is expected to start Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner had been out since suffering a fractured left rib cage in June when he dove to field a grounder. He pitched 4⅔ innings in his third and most recent rehab start at Triple-A last week.

Sale's return ends a stretch since late July in which all of the Braves' Opening Day starters had been on the injured list. Atlanta has stumbled to a 61-74 record and is set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Sale, 36, is 5-4 and has a 2.52 ERA through 15 starts this season. He won the pitching Triple Crown in his first season in Atlanta in 2024, finishing with an NL high in wins (18) and strikeouts (225) and a league-low ERA of 2.38.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.