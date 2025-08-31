Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran was running to third base when he realized he needed to pick up the pace again and head for home.

Duran's inside-the-park homer Sunday, a three-run shot, gave Boston the lead in the fifth inning and helped the Red Sox avert a three-game sweep with a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Jarren Duran was pumped after his three-run inside-the-park homer against the Pirates, mostly because he didn't have to slide into home plate. Said Duran: “I was like, this is going to be more of a fall than a slide." AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

With Carlos Narvaez on third and Alex Bregman on first, Duran lined the first pitch from starter Mitch Keller into the right-center gap.

The ball got past right fielder Alexander Canario, who tried to cut it off, and rolled into the Fenway triangle. Then it caromed off the side wall of Boston's bullpen and briefly got past center fielder Oneil Cruz near the 420-foot sign in right-center.

As the crowd roared, the speedy Duran raced around third and easily beat a wide relay throw to the plate standing up.

"When I was starting to round second, I was like, OK, I've got to make sure I get to three," Duran said. "I thought I was going to be standing up [at third]. I found myself kind of lay back a little bit, then [third base coach Kyle Hudson] came back to me waving and I was like, 'I've got to get going again.'"

It was the second inside-the-park homer by the Red Sox at Fenway Park this season. Wilyer Abreu hit one on June 30 and became the sixth player in major league history with a grand slam and an inside-the-park homer in the same game.

"I was just happy I didn't have to slide after all," Duran said. "I was like, this is going to be more of a fall than a slide."

Duran's inside-the-park shot was the first of his career.

"Everybody's doing the same thing in the dugout," Boston manager Alex Cora said, comparing his players and coaches to the cheering crowd.

"We become fans. Everybody's loud, everybody's sending him."