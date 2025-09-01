Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers activated reliever Michael Kopech and infielder/outfielder Hyeseong Kim from the injured list on Monday.

Kopech returned after being sidelined for two months with a knee injury. The 29-year-old right-hander made seven rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing seven runs in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and nine walks. He has thrown seven scoreless innings in eight appearances for the Dodgers this season.

Kim has been out since July 29 with left shoulder bursitis. The 26-year-old made nine rehab appearances with Oklahoma City, batting .324 with five runs scored and three RBIs. For the Dodgers, he is hitting .304 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 58 games.

The Dodgers open a six-game trip Tuesday at Pittsburgh.