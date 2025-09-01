Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Athletics right-hander Luis Severino returned from the 15-day injured list Monday and is scheduled to start at St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Severino, who signed a $67 million, three-year contract in December for the largest deal in club history and started Opening Day, had been out since Aug. 6 with a strained left oblique muscle.

He is 6-11 with a 4.82 ERA over 24 starts with 103 strikeouts and 44 walks spanning 136 1/3 innings -- and is 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 30 strikeouts over his past five outings.

The A's also recalled infielder/outfielder Max Schuemann from Triple-A Las Vegas and selected right-hander Scott McGough from Triple-A.

Right-hander Eduarniel Nuñez was optioned to Las Vegas and left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The 35-year-old McGough started the year with Arizona's Triple-A Reno team, then was designated for assignment June 5. Nine days later on June 14, he signed a minor league contract with the A's and went 4-0 with a save over 16 appearances for Las Vegas.