DETROIT -- Rookie Nolan McLean continued his brilliant start to his MLB career, retiring his final 14 batters Tuesday night to lead the Mets to a 12-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

McLean became the first Mets pitcher to go 4-0 in his first four starts, and just the first pitcher in the majors to do so since Chase Anderson, who started 5-0 with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.

After a rocky first inning, McLean finished with seven strikeouts while giving up two runs on three hits and three walks. He is the first pitcher to win his first four career starts while allowing two or fewer runs in each start since Jered Weaver, who did it in his first seven starts for the Los Angeles Angels in 2006.

"Another impressive outing for him," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "We all saw how in that first inning, especially the sweeper and the curveball ... he didn't have command of those pitches. A couple of walks, and they got him with a couple of singles there. That's what you call pitching. Understanding that you have to make adjustments and find a way to get through five or six innings, and he was able to do that."

Mendoza added: "Another really good sign for a kid that is just making his fourth start at the big league level."

McLean's 28 strikeouts through his first four starts ranks second in Mets history behind only Nolan Ryan (29).

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who homered twice Tuesday night, said McLean's work ethic has a lot to do with the incredible start to his career.

"I know everyone's gonna be talking about all the great stuff he's doing on the field, which is for sure warranted, but how he's going about his business, the day to day, it's super impressive," Alonso said.

"And that's the reason why he's able to do what he's been able to do on the field. ... He's been a pro since he's come up, and there's no shock and awe for why he's found his success."

Juan Soto and Luis Torrens also homered for the Mets, who won the series opener 10-8 on Monday. New York moved five games ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

The AL Central-leading Tigers have lost seven of nine.

Alonso's first homer was a 435-foot drive in the first inning that landed between the first and second row of shrubs behind the center-field wall. Soto and Alonso hit back-to-back solo shots in a six-run seventh that gave the Mets a 12-2 cushion.

Soto has 37 home runs in his first season with New York, including five homers in the past five games. Alonso's second homer was his 33rd of the year.

Jeff McNeil drove in three runs and finished with three of New York's 17 hits. Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty also had three hits for the Mets.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Research was used in this report.