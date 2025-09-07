        <
          Phillies' Trea Turner leaves game with hamstring strain

          Trea Turner exits game after awkward step on base (0:24)

          • Associated Press
          Sep 7, 2025, 08:10 PM

          MIAMI -- Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner left the team's game against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning Sunday because of a right hamstring strain.

          Turner hit a solo homer in the sixth to narrow Philadelphia's deficit to 4-2. When his turn came again in the seventh, Turner legged out a grounder and reached on a throwing error by Miami Otto Lopez.

          Edmundo Sosa replaced Turner as the baserunner and at shortstop.

          The 32-year-old Turner leads the NL in batting average at .305 and also has a league-leading 179 hits this season.