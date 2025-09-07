Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jose Ramirez passed Jim Thome to move into sole possession of second place on the Cleveland's career RBI list, helping the Guardians to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Sunday in a game with wild-card race implications.

Ramírez hit a tying triple in the a two-run sixth off Garrett Cleavinger (1-5) for his 938th RBI and trails only Earl Averill's 1,084.

Gabriel Arias had an RBI single later in the inning against Kevin Kelly that scored David Fry, who slid home headfirst just ahead of right fielder Josh Lowe's throw,.

Cleavinger entered to start the sixth with a 20-inning scoreless streak, the active major league high. The run was the first he allowed since July 5.

Cleveland (72-70) won the last three games of the four-game series and moved ahead of the Rays (71-72). Seattle (75-68) leads for the third and final wild card.

The game drew 8,155, the 16th time in 74 home games the Rays did not sell out 10,046-capacity Steinbrenner Field.

Left-hander Parker Messick (2-0), a 24-year-old left-hander making his fourth major league start, allowed one run and eight hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

Cade Smith struck out the side in the ninth for his 11th save in 16 chances.