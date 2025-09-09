Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow throws seven no-hit innings in a stellar performance in 3-1 win vs. the Rockies. (0:58)

LOS ANGELES -- Tyler Glasnow combined with the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen to one-hit the Colorado Rockies in a 3-1 victory on Monday night.

Glasnow struck out 11 and walked two on 105 pitches -- one off his season high -- throwing 65 for strikes in his first career start against Colorado. Blake Treinen pitched a clean eighth inning, striking out one, before Tanner Scott allowed a Ryan Ritter double to open the ninth. Scott recovered to complete the inning and notch the save.

"It was a lot of fun, he was throwing a lot of strikes," Dodgers star Mookie Betts said of Glasnow on the club's postgame show on Spectrum Sportsnet Live. "He was keeping them off-balance. He pitched a great game. He showed why he's one of the premier starters in the league."

Los Angeles' effort came two days after another near no-hitter. On Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto came within an out of a no-hitter only to allow a home run to Jackson Holliday in a Dodgers loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

"I don't think it is describable," Betts said when asked to illustrate the Dodgers' pitching efforts of late. "They've given us a chance to win every day, and the offense has had to pull their weight. We did OK today, but we know we have to do a lot better."

The Rockies led 1-0 on Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Beck, who walked leading off the second. The Dodgers tied it 1-1 on Freddie Freeman's RBI double off reliever Juan Mejia in the bottom of the sixth.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday at Baltimore due to back tightness, although exams showed no issue. The right-hander has not won since his first start of the season on March 31 against Atlanta.

Through 14 starts coming in, Glasnow was 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA, recording 81 strikeouts against 32 walks. His .181 opponents' batting average led all NL starters, and his 10.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked sixth. He has endured 10 no-decisions.

Glasnow made a relief appearance of two innings against Colorado on April 16, 2018, for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.