Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Mets' Jeff McNeil was ejected from a game against Texas in the fourth inning Friday night after a called third strike from Jacob deGrom.

Back at Citi Field for the first time since leaving the Mets in December 2022, deGrom, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, threw a full-count fastball at the bottom of the strike zone.

McNeil threw his bat toward the Mets dugout, thinking it was ball four.

Plate umpire Scott Barry signaled a called strike, McNeil shouted, and Barry immediately ejected the second baseman.

McNeil became the first Mets player to be ejected this season. It was the first ejection of his big league career.