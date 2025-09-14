SEATTLE -- Cal Raleigh tied Mickey Mantle's season of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter with a first-inning drive for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Batting left-handed, Raleigh hit a first-pitch homer to left-center off Kyle Hendricks for a 2-0 lead.
Mantle hit his 54 homers for the 1961 New York Yankees.
Raleigh's homer was his record-setting 43rd this season as a catcher, one more than Atlanta's Javy López in 2003.
In his fifth major league season, Raleigh had a previous high of 34 homers last year. He is two shy of tying the Mariners' single-season record held by Ken Griffey Jr. (1997, 1998).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.