HOUSTON -- Astros All-Star left fielder Yordan Alvarez left Monday's game against the Texas Rangers because of a sprained left ankle.

Alvarez appeared to slip as he crossed the plate in the first inning, scoring from first base on a throwing error by Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter on Carlos Correa's infield single. Alvarez was tended to by a trainer outside the Astros' dugout and then helped down the steps.

Zachary Cole entered the game in right field in the second inning, with Jesus Sanchez moving to left.

The team announced the injury a couple of innings after Alvarez left the game.

Alvarez entered Monday's game batting .273 with six home runs and 27 RBIs but has been limited to 47 games because of a fractured right hand that forced him to sit out 101 games.

The Astros began the day with a two-game lead over the Rangers for the American League's final wild-card spot.

