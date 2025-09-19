Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Hunter Greene pitched a one-hitter and Will Benson drove in the only run with a fourth-inning double as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Thursday night.

The victory helped Cincinnati stay within two games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card. The Mets beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Thursday.

The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth with an 8-4 win at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, still can secure home-field advantage in the wild-card round.

Greene (7-4) struck out nine and walked one in his first career nine-inning shutout. After retiring Michael Busch on a deep drive to the warning track for the first out of the ninth inning, he struck out Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ to end it.

The 26-year-old Greene retired the first twelve batters he faced before Moises Ballesteros reached on an error to begin the fifth inning.

Cincinnati scored in the fourth when Austin Hays doubled and came around on Benson's double.

Cubs starter Colin Rea (10-7) had a career-high 11 strikeouts and did not walk a batter in seven innings. His previous high for strikeouts was nine on April 3, 2023 against the Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.