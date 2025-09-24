NEW YORK -- White Sox right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez will miss the rest of the season because of right elbow impingement and Chicago outfielder Mike Tauchman will be out because of a right knee meniscus tear.

Gonzalez was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday and Tauchman on the 10-day IL. Both moves were retroactive to Sunday.

White Sox manager Will Venable said Gonzalez was feeling pain.

"I think there's not a lot of long-term concern," Venable said. "I think he could pitch. Just want to protect him a little bit."

Outfielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers from Miami and right-hander Jonathan Cannon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Hill was due to arrive in New York later Wednesday.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Gonzalez made his major league debut on June 20 and went 1-0 with a 2.66 ERA in 16 relief appearances, striking out 25 and walking 12 in 20⅓ innings.

Tauchman, 34, hit .263 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 93 games.

"He really set the tone for going out there and grinding through a lot of physical ailments and his body just eventually just gave up on him there," Venable said.