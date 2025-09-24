Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor was reinstated from the injured list and immediately inserted into Wednesday's starting lineup for a pivotal game against the Chicago Cubs.

New York entered the game with a one-game lead over Cincinnati and Arizona for the final National League wild card.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Jose Siri was designated for assignment.

Taylor went on the IL retroactive to Aug. 30 with a left hamstring strain, then reported to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 19 for a rehab assignment. The 31-year-old has played center field in 102 of his 109 games this season with New York, and was batting .218 with two homers and 25 RBIs.

Siri played in 16 games for the Mets, batting .063 (2 for 32) with one RBI. He missed most of the season with a broken leg before coming off the injured list Sept. 9.