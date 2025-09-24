SAN DIEGO -- Padres outfielder Ramon Laureano broke his right index finger in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers and will miss the first round of the playoffs, manager Mike Shildt said.

Laureano shook his hand after fouling off a pitch in the second inning and then took a called third strike to end a nine-pitch at-bat. He was replaced in right field by Bryce Johnson in the top of the third.

Laureano was a key acquisition at the trade deadline July 31, coming over from Baltimore along with Ryan O'Hearn.

He helped carry the Padres offensively since then, hitting nine homers and driving in 30 runs for his new team.

The Padres clinched a postseason berth Monday night with a 5-4, 11-inning win over the Brewers. San Diego won 7-0 Tuesday night to pull within 1½ games of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the National League's first wild-card spot and within 1½ of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres were also without star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. for the third straight game. The team has said only that he has an illness, with symptoms including nausea, chills and a fever.