Francisco Lindor joins the 30-30 club with an important homer for the Mets. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Francisco Lindor reached the 30-30 mark for the second time in his career when he homered in the New York Mets' 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

The Mets were leading 2-0 in the third when Lindor connected against Shota Imanaga, sending a solo drive beyond the left-field bleachers to Waveland Avenue. That gave him 30 homers to go with 31 steals. The five-time All-Star had 31 homers and 31 steals for New York in 2023.

With Lindor and Juan Soto (43 homers, 36 steals entering the game), the Mets have two 30-30 players in a season for the second time. Howard Johnson (36 homers, 32 steals) and Darryl Strawberry (39 homers, 36 steals) did it in 1987.

New York also has three players with at least 30 homers for the first time - Lindor, Soto and Pete Alonso (37).