NEW YORK -- Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees was hit on the left forearm by a 96.8 mph pitch from Baltimore's Grant Wolfram in the fifth inning Saturday and immediately left the game.

Chisholm, in considerable pain, went directly to the dugout and was pinch run for by José Caballero.

New York said initial X-rays were negative and that Chisholm will have a CT scan.

Speaking after the game, manager Aaron Boone said that "early signs are good" and that the team is hopeful he'll be OK.

Yankees starter Cam Schlittler had hit Jeremiah Jackson and Coby Mayo in the top of the inning. None of the hit batters appeared to be intentional.

Earlier in the inning, Boone was ejected from the dugout after arguing a pair of called strikes against Aaron Judge, who hit a two-run single in the fifth after opening the scoring with his 20th first-inning home run of the season, and 53rd this year.

Boone's ejection was his seventh this season, most among big league managers, and the 46th time in his managing career.

Chisholm earned his second All-Star selection this year and is hitting .243 with 31 homers and 80 RBIs, both career highs. He was sidelined between April 29 and June 3 by a strained right oblique.

After starting the season at third base, Chisholm moved to second when he returned from the IL.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.