Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- With the New York Mets facing potential elimination from postseason contention on Saturday, manager Carlos Mendoza was prepared to exhaust every available pitcher to keep their October hopes afloat going into Sunday's Game 162.

Clay Holmes ensured that was not necessary.

The veteran right-hander delivered the best start of his career to complete his first full regular season as a starter, holding the Miami Marlins to one hit over six scoreless innings in the Mets' 5-0 victory.

"That's the exact outing that we needed today," said Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. "And he really stepped up. That was a big-time outing for him. Just unbelievable. Picture-perfect outing for him."

The Mets departed LoanDepot Park a half-game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final National League wild-card spot, with the Reds scheduled to play against the Milwaukee Brewers later Saturday. As a result, the Mets' postseason fortunes will come down to the last day of the regular season.

"It's a game we had to win today and I just went out there and gave it my all," Holmes said. "But I think once we finish the job, get in the playoffs, I'll be a little bit more satisfied."

Holmes had not started a game in 11 days as he sputtered down the stretch and the freefalling Mets sought alternatives. His previous two outings were in relief; he logged 3 2/3 innings piggybacking Sean Manaea last Sunday and was used as a conventional one-inning reliever on Wednesday.

Pitching for the third time in a week on Saturday, Holmes needed just 78 pitches to secure his 18 outs. He wiggled free from jams unscathed in the third and fifth innings. He retired the Marlins in order in his other four frames. It was the first time Holmes had completed at least six innings since Aug. 23 and just his second time since June 7.

The Mets signed Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract over the offseason as a starter despite Holmes not starting a game since 2018. He had, in the interim, become a two-time All-Star reliever with the New York Yankees. It was a risk the Mets determined worthwhile given his 6-foot-5 frame and high-powered arsenal. By the end of Saturday, the risk had paid dividends: With the performance, Holmes finished the season 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA over a career-high 165 ⅔ innings and avoided the injured list.

"Amazing, unbelievable," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "On a day where we're probably looking at 70 pitches from him, at most, going into that game."

Holmes shined on Saturday utilizing a recent wrinkle: Consistently switching from one side of the mound to the other to give hitters different looks. He explained it was the fourth time he varied his positioning on the rubber -- he debuted the strategy in a game with the bases loaded in a start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 10 -- and felt comfortable enough to continue with it.

"It's just a different window that hitters have to look at and try to see where my stuff is coming out of," Holmes said. "Especially a guy that depends on east-west movement, moving even more side to side and just trying to take advantage of that a little bit."

It was not the first time a Mets pitcher dominated the Marlins in Game 161 to avoid a collapse. In 2007, John Maine limited the Marlins to one hit over eight scoreless innings. A year later, Johan Santana, pitching with a torn meniscus in his left knee, tossed a three-hit shutout. Both times the Mets lost the next day and failed to reach the postseason. The Mets hope the 2025 finale, with some help from Milwaukee, produces a different result.

"All I can say is, for today at least," Alonso said, "'Go, Brewers.'"