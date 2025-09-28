Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Braves manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Matt Olson were ejected from Saturday's game against Pittsburgh for arguing with umpires about a batter's interference call.

Olson was tossed for the first time in 1,222 career games.

Olson hit a popup into foul territory down the first base line in the sixth inning. Pirates catcher Henry Davis bumped into Olson near the batter's box and dropped the ball on the play in front of the Braves' dugout.

Home plate umpire Brock Ballou ruled Olson out on batter's interference for impeding Davis' attempt to catch the pop.

Olson immediately argued with Ballou, and Snitker emerged from Atlanta's dugout to argue with Ballou and second base umpire and crew chief Mark Wegner. Wegner ejected Snitker, who continued to argue with both umps.

Olson was ejected in between the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh innings by Ballou for continuing the argument.