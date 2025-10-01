Open Extended Reactions

Brian Snitker, who guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship, will not return as manager after Atlanta failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Braves announced the end of Snitker's 10-year run as manager Wednesday, adding that he will remain with the organization in an advisory role in 2026.

Snitker informed the Braves of his decision Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Snitker, whose contract expired after this season, has been with the Braves organization in some capacity as a player, coach and manager since 1977.

He was named interim replacement to then-Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez in May 2016 and was elevated to the permanent role before the start of the 2017 season.

"I've teetered on the fence [about retirement]," Snitker said after the Braves' final game on Sept. 28. "I've never been through this before. I wasn't sure how to navigate it. I've talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I've just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today ... As we're sitting here right now, I still feel good."

The Braves went 76-86 this season, finishing fourth in the National League East and ending a streak of seven consecutive postseason appearances. That run included six straight NL East titles from 2018-2023 and the franchise's first World Series victory since 1995.

Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said on Sept. 8 that Snitker, 69, will be a "Brave for life" but did not go into detail about the manager's future.

Snitker said he was encouraged by Atlanta's play in the final month-plus of the season, which included a 10-game winning streak from Sept. 14 to Sept. 23.

The Braves went 811-668 in their eight-plus seasons under Snitker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.