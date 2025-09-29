Open Extended Reactions

The first managerial change of the 2025-26 MLB offseason came when the San Francisco Giants dismissed Bob Melvin on Monday.

The move came one day after the Giants ended the regular season with an 81-81 record, finishing third in the National League West.

Which major league teams will change managers next? And who could be next in line?

ESPN will track all of the managerial hirings and firings -- and provide potential top replacements for every opening as they happen.

2025 manager: Bob Melvin (Sept. 29)

Melvin is out after two seasons in San Francisco as the Giants opted to fire him even after picking up his option for the 2026 season in July.

It was an up-and-down season for the Giants, who ultimately finished third in the National League West and went a combined 161-163 in Melvin's two seasons. San Francisco has not finished with a winning record or in higher than third place in the division since its 107-win 2021 season.

"After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team," said Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. "The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward."