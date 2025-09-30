Open Extended Reactions

Ron Washington, who missed the majority of the 2025 season after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery, will not be returning as manager of the Los Angeles Angels in 2026, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Interim manager Ray Montgomery also will not get the full-time manager role in 2026, a source confirmed to ESPN, as the Angels will search for their sixth manager in nine years.

The Athletic was first to report that both Washington and Montgomery would not return in their current roles. The Angels have yet to make a formal announcement.

The Angels finished with a 72-90 record, accounting for their 10th consecutive losing season. They've made the playoffs just once since 2009.

After Mike Scioscia stepped down at the end of the 2018 season, ending a 19-year run that included the franchise's only World Series championship, the Angels went through Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon and Phil Nevin as managers over a five-year stretch. None produced more than 77 wins.

Washington, the former Texas Rangers manager and highly regarded infield instructor, was brought in ahead of the 2024 season in hopes that he could mentor a young nucleus headlined by Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel and Jo Adell. However, the team finished with a franchise-record 99 losses.

The 2025 team showed some promise but wound up finishing last in the American League West for the second straight year, 25½ games out of first.

Washington, who turns 74 in April, was the oldest manager in the majors this past season and last managed a game on June 19, when he left the Angels after experiencing shortness of breath and appearing fatigued during a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

He eventually underwent quadruple-bypass surgery but stressed last month that he was in good health and wanted to return as the Angels' manager in 2026.

"What happened to me saved my life," Washington said earlier this season, adding that he has quit smoking, changed his eating habits and is sleeping better.

Washington went 36-38 before leaving the Angels in the hands of Montgomery this season. Overall, Washington was 99-137 in two seasons with Los Angeles.

The Angels had an option on Washington's contract that will not be picked up, nor will Montgomery's. The rest of the Angels' coaching staff also had 2026 options, but their status is not yet known.

Perry Minasian, who just finished his fifth season as the Angels' general manager, is under contract through 2026, though the team has not made a formal announcement about his status.

Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter, two decorated former Angels who currently serve as special assistants with the team, are considered strong candidates to become the next manager -- unless owner Arte Moreno seeks someone with more experience.

Washington was the winningest manager in Rangers history, compiling a 664-611 record from 2007 to 2014. He led them to their first two World Series appearances, in 2010 and 2011. After initially returning to the Athletics organization for the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, Washington joined the Atlanta Braves' staff from 2017 to 2023 and was part of their 2021 World Series championship team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.