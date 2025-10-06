Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees rolled out the same lineup in Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Now down 0-2 with the series shifting to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone on Monday said he's considering making one or two changes to his starting lineup.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start right-hander Shane Bieber after starting right-handers Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage over the weekend in Toronto. As Boone noted, the veteran Bieber has drastic splits this season -- meaning right-handed hitters have fared better against him than left-handed hitters -- and neutral splits throughout his career.

"Then you also have some consideration to what they have in the bullpen, how you space things out a little bit," Boone said. "It starts with the opposing starter."

The obvious alteration is having Paul Goldschmidt start at first base over Ben Rice. Goldschmidt is a right-handed hitter. Rice bats left-handed. Right-handed batters have slashed .297/.342/.595 with six home runs in 79 plate appearances against Bieber across his seven starts this season after returning from Tommy John surgery. Lefties, meanwhile, posted a .156/.247/.247 slash line with two home runs in 80 plate appearances.

Rice, a second-year player, has never faced Bieber. Goldschmidt is 3-for-6 in his career against the 2020 Cy Young Award winner.

Whatever his role, Game 3 could be the 38-year-old Goldschmidt's final game in a Yankee uniform -- and possibly the final game of his potential Hall of Fame career -- with free agency looming.

"I'm focused on this year," said Goldschmidt, who signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract in December after spending his first 14 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals. "So there will be a time to think about the future. Hopefully not soon. But, yeah, for me, just trying to put everything into this year and try to help us win."

A seven-time All-Star and former NL MVP, Goldschmidt has started just one of the Yankees' five playoff games thus far after batting .274 with 10 home runs and a .731 OPS in 145 games during the regular season. Boone gave Rice, one of the Yankees' best hitters down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, the next four starts at first base regardless of the opposing starter's handedness.

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 in his start in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. He's since entered late in games three times, going 2-for-3 at the plate.

"I've just tried to adjust my routine on the days I'm not playing," Goldschmidt said. "I came up with a good routine to be prepared to come off the bench. It definitely gives you the opportunity to do stuff, like, you see the game a little bit differently when you're not in the lineup. So I've seen some things, maybe from a little bit more of a coach's eye, which has been a cool opportunity that I've never had in my career."

With his 10-year-old son Jake nearby, Goldschmidt took part in the Yankees' optional workout on Monday. He went through defensive drills at first base while offering tips to Rice, who had never regularly played the position until reaching the majors last season.

"This year, having a guy like Ben, who hasn't played first primarily, being able to help him over there or help any of our other guys, I try to do that," Goldschmidt said. "In St. Louis, too, especially the last few years. Just passing along the knowledge that was given to me. I had great veterans when I was young. The way they treated me, I'm so thankful for that. They helped my career tremendously and hopefully I have and can have the same effect on more people."

He could find himself back in the starting lineup on Tuesday as the Yankees look to better optimize early success in this series. The Blue Jays' first two starters in this series were dominant at Rogers Centre. Gausman held New York to one run on four hits over 5 ⅔ innings in a 10-1 win on Saturday. Yesavage was even better, exiting Game 2 on Sunday after 5 ⅓ no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts in a 13-7 victory.

Boone could also opt to have Amed Rosario or Jose Caballero, two right-handed batters, start over the left-handed hitting Ryan McMahon at third base. McMahon, however, is a plus defender and has consistently squared the ball up in his three starts this postseason despite going just 3-for-14 with two walks.