DETROIT -- Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is dealing with a personal matter, and manager Dan Wilson declined to say Monday whether he traveled with the team to Detroit for the next game of the AL Division Series.

"We'll know more tomorrow," Wilson said.

Wilson did not provide more details, but Naylor and his wife have been expecting the birth of their first child.

The Tigers will host the Mariners on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS, which is tied at a game apiece.

Seattle seems to be preparing to potentially play without Naylor.

"We've got a plan in place," Wilson said.

The Mariners acquired Naylor from Arizona in July. He is 0-for-8 in the series against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBIs in the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.