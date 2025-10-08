Four games, one Super Wednesday in the 2025 MLB playoffs.
The division series in both the American League and National League could all end today -- with four teams headed to the league championship series. Or we could see the four trailing teams, with their backs against the wall, survive to play another day.
Here's how it's scheduled to play out: The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers get the day in motion in Motown (3:08 p.m. ET, FS1) with Game 4 of their ALDS (Seattle leads 2-1). Then it's Game 3 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, with the Brewers looking for a sweep (5:08 p.m., TBS). Next up, another Game 4: The Toronto Blue Jays, up 2-1, look to bounce the New York Yankees in the Bronx (7:08 p.m., FS1). Finally, fans at Dodger Stadium will have their brooms out as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies (9:08 p.m., TBS).
We'll have all the day's action covered -- from lineups before first pitch to in-game analysis and postgame takeaways.
Key links: Mega-preview | Series outlooks | Bracket | Schedule
Jump to:
Lineups
All times Eastern
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers (3:08 p.m.)
Starting pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Casey Mize
Lineups
Seattle
1. Randy Arozarena (R) LF
2. Cal Raleigh (S) C
3. Julio Rodriguez (R) CF
4. Jorge Polanco (S) 2B
5. Josh Naylor (L) 1B
6. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B
7. Dominic Canzone (L) DH
8. Victor Robles (R) RF
9. J.P. Crawford (L) SS
Detroit
1. Kerry Carpenter (L) RF
2. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
3. Colt Keith (L) DH
4. Riley Greene (L) LF
5. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B
6. Zach McKinstry (L) 3B
7. Dillon Dingler (R) C
8. Parker Meadows (L) CF
9. Javier Baez (R) SS
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs (5:08 p.m.)
Starting pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Jameson Taillon
Lineups
Milwaukee
TBD
Chicago
TBD
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (7:08 p.m.)
Starting pitchers: Louis Varland vs. Cam Schlittler
Lineups
Toronto
TBD
New York
TBD
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:08 p.m.)
Starting pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Lineups
Philadelphia
TBD
Los Angeles
TBD