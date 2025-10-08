Open Extended Reactions

Four games, one Super Wednesday in the 2025 MLB playoffs.

The division series in both the American League and National League could all end today -- with four teams headed to the league championship series. Or we could see the four trailing teams, with their backs against the wall, survive to play another day.

Here's how it's scheduled to play out: The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers get the day in motion in Motown (3:08 p.m. ET, FS1) with Game 4 of their ALDS (Seattle leads 2-1). Then it's Game 3 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, with the Brewers looking for a sweep (5:08 p.m., TBS). Next up, another Game 4: The Toronto Blue Jays, up 2-1, look to bounce the New York Yankees in the Bronx (7:08 p.m., FS1). Finally, fans at Dodger Stadium will have their brooms out as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies (9:08 p.m., TBS).

We'll have all the day's action covered -- from lineups before first pitch to in-game analysis and postgame takeaways.

All times Eastern

Starting pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Casey Mize

Lineups

Seattle

1. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

2. Cal Raleigh (S) C

3. Julio Rodriguez (R) CF

4. Jorge Polanco (S) 2B

5. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

6. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B

7. Dominic Canzone (L) DH

8. Victor Robles (R) RF

9. J.P. Crawford (L) SS

Detroit

1. Kerry Carpenter (L) RF

2. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

3. Colt Keith (L) DH

4. Riley Greene (L) LF

5. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

6. Zach McKinstry (L) 3B

7. Dillon Dingler (R) C

8. Parker Meadows (L) CF

9. Javier Baez (R) SS

Starting pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Jameson Taillon

Lineups

Milwaukee

TBD

Chicago

TBD

Starting pitchers: Louis Varland vs. Cam Schlittler

Lineups

Toronto

TBD

New York

TBD

Starting pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Lineups

Philadelphia

TBD

Los Angeles

TBD