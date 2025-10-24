Open Extended Reactions

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2025 MLB season in Japan on March 18.

Now, 220 days later, they meet the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

Will the Dodgers be the first team to repeat as champs since the New York Yankees at the turn of the century? Or will the underdog Blue Jays win their first title since 1993?

It all starts Friday night. We'll have the action covered right here, from pregame lineups to live analysis during the game to takeaways after the final pitch.

Lineups

Starting pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Trey Yesavage

Dodgers

1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

2. Mookie Betts (R) SS

3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

4. Will Smith (R) C

5. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF

6. Max Muncy (L) 3B

7. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF

8. Tommy Edman (S) 2B

9. Andy Pages (R) CF

Blue Jays

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Davis Schneider (R) LF

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

4. Bo Bichette (R) 2B

5. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

6. Daulton Varsho (L) CF

7. Ernie Clement (R) 3B

8. Myles Straw (R) RF

9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS

Live updates

