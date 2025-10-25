        <
        >

          2025 World Series Game 2: Live updates and analysis

          Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
          • ESPN
          Oct 25, 2025, 08:00 PM

          After the Toronto Blue Jays opened the World Series with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's a quick turnaround for Game 2.

          Will the defending champions get even, or will the red-hot Blue Jays give their fans more reason to rock the Rogers Centre on Saturday night?

          We've got you covered for all the Game 2 action with pregame lineups, live in-game updates and postgame takeaways.

          Key links: World Series schedules, results

          Lineups

          Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays (8 p.m. ET)

          Toronto leads series 1-0

          Starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman

          Dodgers

          1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH
          2. Mookie Betts (R) SS
          3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
          4. Will Smith (R) C
          5. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF
          6. Max Muncy (L) 3B
          7. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF
          8. Tommy Edman (S) 2B
          9. Andy Pages (R) CF

          Blue Jays

          1. George Springer (R) DH
          2. Nathan Lukes (L) LF
          3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B
          4. Alejandro Kirk (R) C
          5. Daulton Varsho (L) CF
          6. Ernie Clement (R) 3B
          7. Addison Barger (L) RF
          8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B
          9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS

          Live analysis

          Tune back at first pitch for live Game 2 updates from Rogers Centre