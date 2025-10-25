Open Extended Reactions

After the Toronto Blue Jays opened the World Series with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's a quick turnaround for Game 2.

Will the defending champions get even, or will the red-hot Blue Jays give their fans more reason to rock the Rogers Centre on Saturday night?

We've got you covered for all the Game 2 action with pregame lineups, live in-game updates and postgame takeaways.

Lineups

Toronto leads series 1-0

Starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman

Dodgers

1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

2. Mookie Betts (R) SS

3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

4. Will Smith (R) C

5. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF

6. Max Muncy (L) 3B

7. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF

8. Tommy Edman (S) 2B

9. Andy Pages (R) CF

Blue Jays

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Nathan Lukes (L) LF

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

4. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

5. Daulton Varsho (L) CF

6. Ernie Clement (R) 3B

7. Addison Barger (L) RF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS

Live analysis

