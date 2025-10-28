Let's play another 18!
After an epic Game 3 that went a record-tying 18 innings, Game 4 of the 2025 World Series will be a true test for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Can the Dodgers ride the high of Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run to a third straight victory, or will the Blue Jays' bats bounce back to tie the Fall Classic at two games apiece? What will Shohei Ohtani -- who will be on the mound for L.A. -- do for an encore after a history-making night at the plate?
In other words: What can we expect?
From the pregame lineups to in-game analysis and our postgame takeaways, we've got you covered on another big (and long?) night at Dodger Stadium.
Lineups
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m. ET)
Dodgers lead series 2-1
Starting pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Shohei Ohtani
Blue Jays
TBD
Dodgers
1. Shohei Ohtani (L) P
2. Mookie Betts (R) SS
3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
4. Will Smith (R) C
5. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF
6. Max Muncy (L) 3B
7. Tommy Edman (S) 2B
8. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF
9. Andy Pages (R) CF
Live analysis
