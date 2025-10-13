Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander was scratched from the lineup for Monday's Game 2 of the AL Championship Series because of a sore lower back.

Davis Schneider was set to replace Santander in left field. Second baseman Ernie Clement moved up to seventh in the order and Schneider was set to bat eighth.

The Blue Jays had only two hits in a 3-1 loss to Seattle in Sunday's series opener.

Toronto outfielder Nathan Lukes was back in the lineup for Game 2. Lukes bruised his right knee when he fouled a pitch off it in the first inning Sunday. He was replaced in right field by Myles Straw in the fourth.

Santander signed a $92.5 million, five-year contract with Toronto last offseason but missed almost four months because of a left shoulder injury. He hit .175 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 54 games.

Santander is hitting .231 (3 for 13) with no homers, 2 RBIs and 4 strikeouts in four postseason games.