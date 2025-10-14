Jessica Mendoza breaks down Shohei Ohtani's recent struggles in the postseason for the Dodgers. (1:56)

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Glasnow will start Game 3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers' National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by Shohei Ohtani in Game 4.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts made the announcement before Tuesday's Game 2 of the series.

Glasnow last started on Thursday, throwing six scoreless innings in L.A.'s Game 4 clincher of the division series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile, Ohtani hasn't pitched since Oct. 4, when he allowed three runs over six innings against the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round. Of course, he has served as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter and DH in every postseason game since then, and the order of the pitchers back in Los Angeles could allow Ohtani to add another role to his already-bursting résumé.

"Shohei has been fine with rest," Roberts said. "Potentially lines him up if we need a Game 7 out of the pen."

Glasnow also has pitched out of the bullpen this October, throwing 1⅔ scoreless frames in relief of Ohtani in that start against Cincinnati.

"Game 3, we feel that Tyler is on regular rest, so it kind of lines him up, as well," Roberts said. "So, just kind of all these things just made sense."

The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the NLCS with a tense 2-1 decision on Monday at American Family Field.

Games 3 and 4 will be played this Thursday and Friday at Dodger Stadium, as the defending champions seek to return to the World Series for the fifth time in the past nine seasons.

The Brewers have not announced their pitching plans for Game 3 or Game 4.