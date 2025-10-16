Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Bryce Miller will start Game 5 of the American League Championship Series for the Seattle Mariners over 2025 All-Star Bryan Woo.

Woo, the Mariners' best starter all season who set a record by beginning the season with 25 consecutive starts of at least six innings, had been dealing with right pectoral inflammation since his last regular season start on Sept. 19, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a crucial victory over Houston. Woo was not on Seattle's roster in its ALDS victory over Detroit but was added to the roster for the ALCS. There had been speculation he might start Game 5. Manager Dan Wilson said Woo will be available out of the bullpen.

Woo went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 starts. Miller, who went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA, was the winning pitcher in Game 1, when he allowed just two hits and one run in six innings.

All of 70 of Woo's appearances in the majors have come as a starter.

"This is the time of year we ask people to do things that they're not as comfortable doing or they haven't done as much," Wilson said. "But he's got a wealth of people that will help."

The Mariners used starters Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo in relief in their 15-inning Game 5 win over the Tigers.

Wilson said uncertainty about Woo's pitch count played a role in the decision.

"It's something we considered and talked about. Just getting him in a game will also allow us just to kind of see how he is and where he's at. And that's important too. ... We're excited to find a spot for him and get him out there."

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to start Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in Game 1 and three runs over 11.1 innings into postseason start so far in 2025.