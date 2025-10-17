Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Mariners manager Dan Wilson made major changes to his lineup in an attempt to reverse the momentum Seattle has lost in the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Julio Rodriguez, who has batted third in the Mariners' lineup recently, was moved to the leadoff position for Friday's game, and Josh Naylor was bumped up to the cleanup spot, with Randy Arozarena -- who had batted first in the first four games of this series -- shifted to fifth.

The Mariners won Games 1 and 2, but Toronto took Games 3 and 4 to tie the best-of-seven series. The road team has won every game.

The lineup changes appear to be an attempt to place the Mariners' best current hitters at the top of the order and perhaps give them an extra plate appearance at game's end. The moves come as Toronto's potent lineup has exploded. The Blue Jays compiled seven home runs and 21 runs in Games 3 and 4.

Naylor has been the Mariners' best hitter in this series, with six hits in 14 at-bats (.429), including a pair of home runs. Rodriguez has four hits and four walks against the Jays for a .471 on-base percentage. He batted in the leadoff spot in 15 games during the regular season but struggled in that small sample, hitting .194 with a .265 OBP.

The Mariners released their revamped lineup to the media minutes after manager Dan Wilson held his media availability. In that session, Wilson did not inform reporters about the changes or explain his thinking behind the choices.