Open Extended Reactions

It all comes down to Game 7 in the American League Championship Series -- with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The Toronto Blue Jays cruised to victory over the Seattle Mariners in a must-win Game 6 on Sunday night to keep their championship aspirations alive and force Monday's win-or-go-home ALCS finale, with the winner set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Will Toronto finish off the comeback, or will Seattle punch its ticket to its first World Series appearance? We asked our MLB experts to answer seven questions that will decide Game 7 -- plus a bonus one looking forward to how the AL pennant winner could match up against the reigning champions.

1. How much will home-field advantage matter for Toronto in Game 7?

Jorge Castillo: It doesn't hurt. The crowds at Rogers Centre down the stretch of the regular season and into October have been electric. Players have repeatedly complimented the atmosphere. But the Mariners won Games 1 and 2 in Toronto. Those crowds were raucous and it didn't matter.

Buster Olney: It could mean nothing; the Mariners know they can win in Toronto, as they did in Games 1 and 2. But I do think that getting a lead will be important, because if Seattle falls behind by two or three runs, the challenge of winning one final game at Rogers Centre will be made more difficult by the bonkers crowd.

2. The Mariners have had vibes on their side all season long. How much will Seattle's ability to keep finding a way matter in Game 7?

Jeff Passan: Vibes take a team only so far. The Mariners are here because of their starting pitching and ability to hit home runs -- and they need George Kirby to avoid another disastrous start and the offense to chill with the strikeouts. In Game 3, Kirby got shelled for eight runs, half of which came on three home runs. He instead needs to channel his last win-or-go-home game, when he throttled Detroit for five innings in the division series.

While Seattle has outhomered the Blue Jays in the ALCS, its 28.1% strikeout rate is not good, and Shane Bieber, on the mound for Toronto, will rely heavily on spin -- so that happens to play right into his wheelhouse. Both teams are worn down, and getting an early lead would go a long way toward getting the Mariners' offense right.

Olney: After Game 6, the Mariners talked about how their energy is good and that coming back is part of their identity. But it's much more important for Seattle to play a clean game -- which Julio Rodriguez mentioned after Sunday's loss. The Mariners made many mistakes early in Game 6, with defensive errors from Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez and a baserunning mistake by J.P. Crawford. The Blue Jays consistently put the ball in play and pressure the defense, and Seattle has to respond better to survive.

3. Which team has the Game 7 pitching advantage, and why?

David Schoenfield: Slight edge overall to the Blue Jays, mostly based on how the pitching matchup played out in Game 3, when Bieber pitched well (six innings, four hits, two runs, eight strikeouts, 16 swinging strikes) and Kirby did not (four innings, eight runs, three home runs, nine swinging strikes). The Mariners have the late-game edge with Andres Munoz, who will have two days of rest after not pitching in Game 6; Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman threw 35 pitches Sunday.

How Polanco's breakout is powering Seattle Harry Potter, Iceman ... or George Bonds? Whatever you call him, Jorge Polanco has the Mariners rolling. Jeff Passan »

The Mariners do have some early long relief options available in Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo (who threw just 48 pitches in his Game 4 start), but Castillo has been terrible on the road and Woo is an unknown risk, pitching on two days of rest coming off an injury. Look for Kevin Gausman to be a bullpen option for the Blue Jays. Indeed, the Jays would probably like to use Bieber, Gausman, Louis Varland and Hoffman and go no deeper in their pen than that. If someone else gets in the game, though, the Mariners have a chance.

Castillo: The starting pitching edge goes to Toronto for the reasons David presented, but the unknown variable here is Bryan Woo. The All-Star right-hander was Seattle's ace during the regular season, but a pectoral injury has limited him to those two innings in Game 5. If he can give the Mariners any real, effective length, I think the overall advantage goes to Seattle with Andrés Muñoz also on three days' rest. Woo is the best pitcher in this series when healthy. He could be the difference.

4. Which player MUST deliver for Seattle to win?

Schoenfield: Kirby. Through six ALCS games, Bryce Miller is the only Mariners starter who has had a good game -- and he was the worst of the group in the regular season. Even with two solid efforts from Miller, the rotation has a 7.33 ERA in this series, allowing a .310 average and .993 OPS. Kirby doesn't have to go deep -- and won't be expected to -- but Seattle needs four or five strong innings from him.

How Vlad Jr., Blue Jays bet on each other Just when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed destined for free agency, Toronto made an offer he couldn't refuse. Jorge Castillo »

Castillo: Since David went with Kirby, I'll go with Cal Raleigh. The AL MVP candidate has been Seattle's best player all year, from the regular season through the playoffs, on both sides of the ball. So it was strange to see him have such a rough Game 6, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, a GIDP, and a throwing error that allowed Toronto's final run to score. It's hard to imagine the Mariners winning Game 7 without some contributions from Raleigh.

5. Which player MUST deliver for Toronto to move on?

Passan: In the Blue Jays' six wins this postseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 15-for-26 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and one strikeout in 30 plate appearances. He is a human litmus test and a reminder that as Vlad Jr. goes, so go the Blue Jays. Getting a good start from Bieber would help plenty -- Toronto's bullpen this postseason has been so helter skelter, relying on any reliever for too long is inviting disaster -- but amid the endless cycling of pitchers expected in Game 7, the players with the opportunities to do the most will be on the offensive side. And in the ALCS, no one has been better than Guerrero, who has struck out just twice in 47 plate appearances this postseason.

Olney: Bieber, due to all of the uncertainty presented by the Toronto bullpen. It's unclear how much Hoffman can provide following his Game 6 outing, and while Varland is trusted, he's also going to be working on back-to-back days. Jays manager John Schneider talked before Game 6 about possibly using Max Scherzer out of the bullpen, or maybe Chris Bassitt, but it's difficult to know exactly what he's going to get from either.

The Jays traded for Bieber at the deadline in the hope that he could pitch meaningful games for them, and it's hard to imagine a situation more important to a franchise playing for the opportunity to go to the World Series for the first time in 32 years.

6. Call your shot: Who is one unexpected player you think could decide Game 7?

Schoenfield: Ernie Clement has become less surprising as the postseason has rolled along, as he's hitting .447. Remarkably, he and Guerrero have struck out just twice each in 10 postseason games. That sums up Toronto's advantage at the plate: These guys put the ball in play. Considering Guerrero might not see a pitch any closer than Manitoba in this game, the players coming up behind him might have to do the damage -- and Clement is one of those who will get RBI opportunities.

The Big Dumper ... and some magic? Seattle has never won a World Series. Or even an American League pennant. Could a little bit of alchemy change that? Alden Gonzalez »

Passan: Crawford bats in the bottom third of the Mariners' lineup and has only two hits in the ALCS. So why him? Well, he's due, for one, but beyond that, Crawford puts together excellent plate appearances every time up -- his 4.5 pitches per is the second-highest number among regulars -- and he has the lowest strikeout rate among any Seattle player this series.

During the regular season, Crawford's high-leverage numbers were off the charts: .340/.476/.620. He craves moments that matter. And none in the history of the Mariners franchise matters as much as a Game 7 with a chance to go to the World Series.

7. And really call your shot: Which team will be the last one standing in this ALCS?

Castillo: I've written this before and I'll write it again: I picked Seattle to win the World Series before the season began so I'm not going to deviate from that even though the Blue Jays have been the better team since dropping the first two games of this series. Seattle rebounds with a 6-4 win.

The return of George Springer The Blue Jays' playoff run features the AL's top seed -- and a modern Mr. October on their side.

Jeff Passan »

Passan: The coin-flip nature of postseason baseball is personified by the record of home teams in winner-takes-all games: 71-67. And considering how back-and-forth this series has been, either team emerging would make plenty of sense. The idea that Kirby and Bieber both shove is very realistic, which would make this a battle of the bullpens. With Andrés Muńoz able to work multiple innings after two days' rest and Hoffman coming off a 35-pitch outing, though, the edge tilts ever so slightly in Seattle's favor. The Mariners advance to their first World Series with a 3-2 win.

Bonus: Which team should the Dodgers want to see move on -- or is L.A. simply too good for it to matter?

Passan: Simply because Los Angeles would have home-field advantage and less strenuous travel, the answer is Seattle. In terms of talent, as the ALCS has illustrated, the Blue Jays and Mariners are about as evenly matched as it gets. The Blue Jays' lack of an effective left-handed reliever against a Dodgers lineup with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy would work decidedly in Los Angeles' favor.

Similarly, the Mariners have difficulty hitting high-octane fastballs. Their regular-season OPS against 97-mph-plus heaters was .639 (compared to Toronto's MLB-best .766), and while they have hit four home runs off such pitches in the postseason, they remain susceptible. In the end, whoever advances faces a juggernaut that will be heavily favored and rightfully so.

Olney: In speaking with some evaluators with other teams, there is near unanimity in the opinion that the Blue Jays would present a better challenge to L.A. because of the nature of their offense. They can put the ball in play more consistently and, of course, have Guerrero; with all due respect to all of the future Hall of Famers in the Dodgers' lineup, Guerrero would be the most dangerous hitter in any series he played in right now.

We'll see that in Game 7, when it seems very likely the Mariners will pitch around him just about every opportunity they have -- an appropriate response when facing a guy who has more homers (six) than strikeouts (two) in the postseason.