Albert Pujols is no longer a candidate to be the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Pujols, though, is scheduled to interview for the San Diego Padres' managerial vacancy on Wednesday, a source told ESPN. The Baltimore Orioles have also previously reached out with interest, though an interview has not been scheduled, a source said.

The Padres became one of eight teams in search of a new manager after Mike Shildt announced he would retire from his role, joining the Angels, Orioles, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.

Pujols, 45, is held in high regard by the Padres' two most influential players -- Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Pujols is currently a special assistant for the Angels, as part of a 10-year, $10 million contract that was triggered after he retired in 2022. He interviewed with Angels general manager Perry Minasian in St. Louis on Oct. 9, but the two sides are no longer in talks, which was first reported by the New York Post.

The Angels have since granted permission to the Padres to interview Pujols, which was first reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pujols has expressed strong interest in managing at the big league level for years and led a Dominican winter ball team, the Leones del Escogido, to a championship in January. Pujols was previously named manager for his native Dominican Republic in next year's World Baseball Classic, though he would likely rescind that role if he lands a big league job this offseason.

The Angels declined the 2026 option on manager Ron Washington's contract after the regular season.