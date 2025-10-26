Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Blue Jays manager John Schneider was still celebrating a comeback victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series when three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer stopped by with a question: "When am I starting in the World Series?"

"I was like, 'Max, I'm enjoying a beer, man,'" a smiling Schneider said before Game 2 on Saturday night. "He's so regimented and wants to know what he's doing."

Scherzer knows now: He'll get the ball for Toronto in Game 3 against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow when the World Series shifts to Southern California on Monday night with Toronto and Los Angeles tied at one game apiece. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will start for the Dodgers in Game 4 against Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber.

The 41-year-old Scherzer called it "awesome" to get his fifth Series start.

"This is what you play for, to be able to get to this spot, to get to this moment, to have a shot at it," Scherzer said. "You just think about, throughout your whole life, all the different things that have unfolded. Just so fortunate to have another crack at this. There's so many great players that have never gotten to a World Series, so many great players where they only have one World Series."

The fiery Scherzer was left off Toronto's roster for the Division Series against the New York Yankees and has made just one start for the Blue Jays this postseason. He beat Seattle in Game 4 of the ALCS, allowing two runs in 5⅔ innings.

That gave Scherzer his eighth career postseason win and first since his 2019 World Series victory with the Washington Nationals.

He also became the oldest pitcher to start a postseason game since Jamie Moyer, 45, for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2008 World Series.

When Schneider made a mound visit in the fifth inning of that Oct. 16 game in Seattle, Scherzer told his skipper -- in no uncertain terms -- that he had no interest in coming out at that point. Schneider left Scherzer in the game.

Scherzer went 7-0 in 11 starts for the Dodgers in 2021 after being acquired at the trade deadline, and made a big impression on manager Dave Roberts.

"He's one of one," Roberts said. "Great competitor. Don't want to touch him during outings, don't want to pat him on the backside. Wants to be the guy. I really enjoyed managing a future Hall of Famer. He's very smart. He's a baseball player first, then a pitcher. It's going to be a good test for us in Game 3."

Glasnow has made two starts and one relief appearance for the Dodgers this October. He's 0-0 with a 0.68 ERA, allowing one run in 13⅓ innings.