CLEVELAND -- Left-hander John Means' $6 million option was declined Thursday by the Cleveland Guardians, allowing the pitcher to become a free agent as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

The 32-year-old has pitched in eight big league games since mid-April 2022 due to Tommy John surgery that month and a second Tommy John operation in June 2024. He made seven minor league rehab starts in August and September.

He had a $1 million salary this season.

Means has a 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with Baltimore. He signed with the Guardians in February.