LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Tommy Edman will have right ankle surgery next week, general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters Tuesday at Major League Baseball's GM meetings.

Gomes said Edman could be ready for spring training.

Edman has been dealing with an ailing ankle since midway through the 2024 season, when he was with St. Louis. He continued to play, was traded to the Dodgers that July and wound up the NL Championship Series MVP.

Edman batted just .143 in the Dodgers' seven-game World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, but he made several crucial defensive plays at second base and center field to help the team repeat as champions.

"This was clearly bothering him for a while," Gomes told reporters. "He's so tough and went out there and kept just posting for us and obviously played great for us. So I think it'll be good to get it addressed and then that way he can have this behind him and hopefully it won't be an issue next year."

Edman signed a five-year, $74 million contract last offseason.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.