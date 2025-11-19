Open Extended Reactions

The Red Sox traded left-hander Chris Murphy to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, one of several moves for Boston.

Murphy went 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA in 23 relief appearances over three stints with the Red Sox this past season. He also made five starts and 13 relief appearances in the minors, going 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

Murphy, 27, was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2019 amateur draft. He sat out the 2024 season after he had Tommy John surgery.

Boston acquired minor league catcher Ronny Hernández in the deal. The 21-year-old Hernández hit .251 with four homers and 34 RBIs in 82 games with Single-A Kannapolis this past season.

The Red Sox also traded right-hander Alex Hoppe to Seattle and left-hander Brennan Bernardino to Colorado. They acquired minor league catcher Luke Heyman from the Mariners and outfielder Braiden Ward from the Rockies.

Bernardino, 33, went 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 55 appearances with the Red Sox this past season.

Also Tuesday, the Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right-hander Josh Winckowski for assignment.

The team also acquired infielder Tristan Gray from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending minor league righty Luis Guerrero in return.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.