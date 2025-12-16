Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Catcher Andrew Knizner and the Seattle Mariners agreed Tuesday to a $1 million, one-year contract.

Knizner, 30, has appeared in parts of seven major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants. In 33 games with the Giants last season, Knizner hit .221 with 12 runs, one double, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and seven walks. He did not allow a passed ball across 234 defensive innings at catcher.

Seattle traded catching prospect Harry Ford to Washington this month along with pitcher Isaac Lyon for left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer. Seattle also elected not to re-sign Mitch Garver, who backed up American League MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh.

Knizner is projected as Raleigh's backup next season. Knizner has a career .211 batting average with 33 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 90 RBIs, four stolen bases and 70 walks over 323 games.