TORONTO -- Left-hander Justin Bruihl was traded Wednesday from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Cleveland Guardians, who cut 2024 postseason star Jhonkensy Noel to open a roster spot.

Toronto received cash from Cleveland in the trade.

Noel, who was designated for assignment, hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off the New York Yankees' Luke Weaver in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, a game Cleveland won 7-5 when David Fry homered in the 10th.

Noel, 24, hit .162 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 69 games this year and has a .193 average with 19 homers and 41 RBIs over 136 games in two regular seasons with the Guardians.

Bruihl was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday to open a roster spot for reliever Tyler Rogers, who agreed to a $37 million, three-year contract. Bruihl, 28, had a 5.27 ERA in 15 relief appearances this year.

He has a 4.72 ERA in 92 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021-23), Colorado (2023), Pittsburgh (2024) and Toronto (2025).