Most consecutive games played in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL

For some athletes, there's no such thing as a day off.
Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. had perfect attendance during a 17-season stretch of his 21-year career, amounting to 2,632 games played without missing one.
How does that record apply to major sports leagues in the U.S.? Check out leaders in consecutive games played across the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL below:
*Active
MLB
Cal Ripken Jr., 2,632
Lou Gehrig, 2,130
Everett Scott, 1,307
Steve Garvey, 1,207
Miguel Tejada, 1,152
NFL
NBA
A.C. Green, 1,192
Randy Smith, 906
Johnny "Red" Kerr, 844
Michael Cage, 736
Dolph Schayes, 706
NHL
Phil Kessel, 1,064
Keith Yandle, 989
Brent Burns*, 967
Doug Jarvis, 964
Garry Unger, 914
Check out the ESPN homepage for the latest news, features and more.