Most consecutive games played in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL

For some athletes, there's no such thing as a day off.

Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. had perfect attendance during a 17-season stretch of his 21-year career, amounting to 2,632 games played without missing one.

How does that record apply to major sports leagues in the U.S.? Check out leaders in consecutive games played across the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL below:

*Active

MLB

Cal Ripken Jr., 2,632

Lou Gehrig, 2,130

Everett Scott, 1,307

Steve Garvey, 1,207

Miguel Tejada, 1,152

NFL

Jeff Feagles, 352

Brett Favre, 299

Jim Marshall, 282

JJ Jansen*, 272

Jon Weeks*, 261

NBA

A.C. Green, 1,192

Randy Smith, 906

Johnny "Red" Kerr, 844

Michael Cage, 736

Dolph Schayes, 706

NHL

Phil Kessel, 1,064

Keith Yandle, 989

Brent Burns*, 967

Doug Jarvis, 964

Garry Unger, 914

