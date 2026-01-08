        <
          Most consecutive games played in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL

          Cal Ripken Jr. played 2,632 consecutive games with the Baltimore Orioles. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
          For some athletes, there's no such thing as a day off.

          Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. had perfect attendance during a 17-season stretch of his 21-year career, amounting to 2,632 games played without missing one.

          How does that record apply to major sports leagues in the U.S.? Check out leaders in consecutive games played across the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL below:

          *Active

          MLB

          • Cal Ripken Jr., 2,632

          • Lou Gehrig, 2,130

          • Everett Scott, 1,307

          • Steve Garvey, 1,207

          • Miguel Tejada, 1,152

          NFL

          NBA

          • A.C. Green, 1,192

          • Randy Smith, 906

          • Johnny "Red" Kerr, 844

          • Michael Cage, 736

          • Dolph Schayes, 706

          NHL

          • Phil Kessel, 1,064

          • Keith Yandle, 989

          • Brent Burns*, 967

          • Doug Jarvis, 964

          • Garry Unger, 914

