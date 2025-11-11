NBA consecutive scoring streaks: Player records to know

Open Extended Reactions

What's more impressive: scoring 100 points in a single game or scoring 60-plus points in three straight games twice in the span of a month and a half?

Wilt Chamberlain accomplished both during a dominant stretch of the 1961-62 NBA season.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in pursuit of one of Chamberlain's many other NBA scoring records. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard scored 35 points in a 114-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 9, marking his 83rd consecutive game with 20-plus points. It's the third-longest streak of scoring at least 20 points in NBA history, trailing Chamberlain's streaks of 126 games (1961-63) and 92 games (1963-64).

Here is a look at other scoring streaks in NBA history:

Most consecutive games with 10-plus points

1,292 - LeBron James, 2007-present

866 - Michael Jordan, 1986-2001

787 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977-87

575 - Karl Malone, 1991-99

562 - Kevin Durant, 2009-17

Most consecutive games with 20-plus points

126 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961-63

92 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1963-64

83 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2024-present

79 - Oscar Robertson, 1963-64

72 - Kevin Durant, 2015-16

72 - Michael Jordan, 1987-88

Most consecutive games with 30-plus points

65 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961-62

32 - James Harden, 2018-19

31 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

25 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1960

22 - Joel Embiid, 2023-24

Most consecutive games with 40-plus points

14 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

14 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

10 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

9 - Kobe Bryant, 2003

9 - Michael Jordan, 1986

Most consecutive games with 50-plus points

7 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

6 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

5 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

5 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

4 - Kobe Bryant, 2007

4 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

Most consecutive games with 60-plus points

4 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

3 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

2 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

2 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

