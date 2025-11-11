        <
          NBA consecutive scoring streaks: Player records to know

          Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among NBA players who have the most consecutive games with 20-plus points. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 11, 2025, 10:56 PM

          What's more impressive: scoring 100 points in a single game or scoring 60-plus points in three straight games twice in the span of a month and a half?

          Wilt Chamberlain accomplished both during a dominant stretch of the 1961-62 NBA season.

          Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in pursuit of one of Chamberlain's many other NBA scoring records. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard scored 35 points in a 114-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 9, marking his 83rd consecutive game with 20-plus points. It's the third-longest streak of scoring at least 20 points in NBA history, trailing Chamberlain's streaks of 126 games (1961-63) and 92 games (1963-64).

          Here is a look at other scoring streaks in NBA history:

          Most consecutive games with 10-plus points

          1,292 - LeBron James, 2007-present

          866 - Michael Jordan, 1986-2001

          787 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977-87

          575 - Karl Malone, 1991-99

          562 - Kevin Durant, 2009-17

          Most consecutive games with 20-plus points

          126 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961-63

          92 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1963-64

          83 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2024-present

          79 - Oscar Robertson, 1963-64

          72 - Kevin Durant, 2015-16

          72 - Michael Jordan, 1987-88

          Most consecutive games with 30-plus points

          65 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961-62

          32 - James Harden, 2018-19

          31 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          25 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1960

          22 - Joel Embiid, 2023-24

          Most consecutive games with 40-plus points

          14 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          14 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

          10 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          9 - Kobe Bryant, 2003

          9 - Michael Jordan, 1986

          Most consecutive games with 50-plus points

          7 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

          6 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          5 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          5 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

          4 - Kobe Bryant, 2007

          4 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          Most consecutive games with 60-plus points

          4 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          3 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          2 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962

          2 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961

