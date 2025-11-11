NBA consecutive scoring streaks: Player records to know

What's more impressive: scoring 100 points in a single game or scoring 60-plus points in three straight games twice in the span of a month and a half?
Wilt Chamberlain accomplished both during a dominant stretch of the 1961-62 NBA season.
Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in pursuit of one of Chamberlain's many other NBA scoring records. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard scored 35 points in a 114-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 9, marking his 83rd consecutive game with 20-plus points. It's the third-longest streak of scoring at least 20 points in NBA history, trailing Chamberlain's streaks of 126 games (1961-63) and 92 games (1963-64).
Here is a look at other scoring streaks in NBA history:
Most consecutive games with 10-plus points
1,292 - LeBron James, 2007-present
866 - Michael Jordan, 1986-2001
787 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977-87
575 - Karl Malone, 1991-99
562 - Kevin Durant, 2009-17
Most consecutive games with 20-plus points
126 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961-63
92 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1963-64
83 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2024-present
79 - Oscar Robertson, 1963-64
72 - Kevin Durant, 2015-16
72 - Michael Jordan, 1987-88
Most consecutive games with 30-plus points
65 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961-62
32 - James Harden, 2018-19
31 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
25 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1960
22 - Joel Embiid, 2023-24
Most consecutive games with 40-plus points
14 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
14 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961
10 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
9 - Kobe Bryant, 2003
9 - Michael Jordan, 1986
Most consecutive games with 50-plus points
7 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961
6 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
5 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
5 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961
4 - Kobe Bryant, 2007
4 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
Most consecutive games with 60-plus points
4 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
3 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
2 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1962
2 - Wilt Chamberlain, 1961
Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for scores, stats, schedules, standings and more.