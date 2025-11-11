NBA players with the most shot attempts in a single game

Relive Kobe Bryant's final performance as a Laker in which he recorded an astonishing 60 points on April 13, 2016. (0:55)

Nobody has taken more shots in a single game than the Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant since the 1983-84 season. Bryant's 50 field goal attempts capped off his 60-point outing in the final game of his career in 2016.

In the 2025-26 season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham came close to matching Bryant's total, scoring 46 points on 45 shots in an overtime win against the Washington Wizards. Cunningham missed 31 of those field goals, which is the most by a player since the 1976-77 merger.

Though Cunningham's performance may seem out of the ordinary, there have been dozens of occasions when NBA players have taken more than 40 shots in a game (since 1983-84). Check out the related rundown below:

50 -- Kobe Bryant, April 13, 2016

49 -- Michael Jordan, Jan. 16, 1993

47 -- Jalen Brunson, March 29, 2024

47 -- Kobe Bryant, Nov. 7, 2002

47 -- Chris Webber, Jan. 5, 2001

46 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 22, 2006

45 -- Cade Cunningham, Nov. 10, 2025

45 -- Kobe Bryant, Dec. 29, 2006

44 -- Dejounte Murray, March 28, 2024

44 -- Russell Westbrook, Oct. 28, 2016

44 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 14, 2018

44 -- Kobe Bryant, March 30, 2007

43 -- Russell Westbrook, April 12, 2015

43 -- Michael Jordan, Feb. 14, 1990

43 -- Michael Jordan, Jan. 15, 1987

43 -- Michael Jordan, Nov. 28, 1986

42 -- Allen Iverson, Jan. 15, 2002

42 -- Dominique Wilkins, Feb. 19, 1988

41 -- Tyrese Maxey, April 7, 2024

41 -- Joel Embiid, Jan. 22, 2024

41 -- James Harden, Nov. 16, 2019

41 -- Kobe Bryant, Dec. 22, 2012

41 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 7, 2006

41 -- Kobe Bryant, Feb. 14, 2003

41 -- David Robinson, April 24, 1994

