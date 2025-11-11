        <
          NBA players with the most shot attempts in a single game

          Break The Box Score: Kobe Bryant's 60-point farewell game (0:55)

          Relive Kobe Bryant's final performance as a Laker in which he recorded an astonishing 60 points on April 13, 2016. (0:55)

          Nov 11, 2025, 03:57 PM

          Nobody has taken more shots in a single game than the Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant since the 1983-84 season. Bryant's 50 field goal attempts capped off his 60-point outing in the final game of his career in 2016.

          In the 2025-26 season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham came close to matching Bryant's total, scoring 46 points on 45 shots in an overtime win against the Washington Wizards. Cunningham missed 31 of those field goals, which is the most by a player since the 1976-77 merger.

          Though Cunningham's performance may seem out of the ordinary, there have been dozens of occasions when NBA players have taken more than 40 shots in a game (since 1983-84). Check out the related rundown below:

          • 50 -- Kobe Bryant, April 13, 2016

          • 49 -- Michael Jordan, Jan. 16, 1993

          • 47 -- Jalen Brunson, March 29, 2024

          • 47 -- Kobe Bryant, Nov. 7, 2002

          • 47 -- Chris Webber, Jan. 5, 2001

          • 46 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 22, 2006

          • 45 -- Cade Cunningham, Nov. 10, 2025

          • 45 -- Kobe Bryant, Dec. 29, 2006

          • 44 -- Dejounte Murray, March 28, 2024

          • 44 -- Russell Westbrook, Oct. 28, 2016

          • 44 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 14, 2018

          • 44 -- Kobe Bryant, March 30, 2007

          • 43 -- Russell Westbrook, April 12, 2015

          • 43 -- Michael Jordan, Feb. 14, 1990

          • 43 -- Michael Jordan, Jan. 15, 1987

          • 43 -- Michael Jordan, Nov. 28, 1986

          • 42 -- Allen Iverson, Jan. 15, 2002

          • 42 -- Dominique Wilkins, Feb. 19, 1988

          • 41 -- Tyrese Maxey, April 7, 2024

          • 41 -- Joel Embiid, Jan. 22, 2024

          • 41 -- James Harden, Nov. 16, 2019

          • 41 -- Kobe Bryant, Dec. 22, 2012

          • 41 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 7, 2006

          • 41 -- Kobe Bryant, Feb. 14, 2003

          • 41 -- David Robinson, April 24, 1994

