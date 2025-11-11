NBA players with the most shot attempts in a single game

Nobody has taken more shots in a single game than the Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant since the 1983-84 season. Bryant's 50 field goal attempts capped off his 60-point outing in the final game of his career in 2016.
In the 2025-26 season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham came close to matching Bryant's total, scoring 46 points on 45 shots in an overtime win against the Washington Wizards. Cunningham missed 31 of those field goals, which is the most by a player since the 1976-77 merger.
Though Cunningham's performance may seem out of the ordinary, there have been dozens of occasions when NBA players have taken more than 40 shots in a game (since 1983-84). Check out the related rundown below:
50 -- Kobe Bryant, April 13, 2016
49 -- Michael Jordan, Jan. 16, 1993
47 -- Jalen Brunson, March 29, 2024
47 -- Kobe Bryant, Nov. 7, 2002
47 -- Chris Webber, Jan. 5, 2001
46 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 22, 2006
45 -- Cade Cunningham, Nov. 10, 2025
45 -- Kobe Bryant, Dec. 29, 2006
44 -- Dejounte Murray, March 28, 2024
44 -- Russell Westbrook, Oct. 28, 2016
44 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 14, 2018
44 -- Kobe Bryant, March 30, 2007
43 -- Russell Westbrook, April 12, 2015
43 -- Michael Jordan, Feb. 14, 1990
43 -- Michael Jordan, Jan. 15, 1987
43 -- Michael Jordan, Nov. 28, 1986
42 -- Allen Iverson, Jan. 15, 2002
42 -- Dominique Wilkins, Feb. 19, 1988
41 -- Tyrese Maxey, April 7, 2024
41 -- Joel Embiid, Jan. 22, 2024
41 -- James Harden, Nov. 16, 2019
41 -- Kobe Bryant, Dec. 22, 2012
41 -- Kobe Bryant, Jan. 7, 2006
41 -- Kobe Bryant, Feb. 14, 2003
41 -- David Robinson, April 24, 1994
