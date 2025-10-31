NBA teams with the most 3-pointers made in a single game

Open Extended Reactions

Modern NBA teams knock down 3-pointers at a record rate.

Since the NBA adopted the 3-point line during the 1979-80 season, and Boston Celtics guard Chris Ford knocked down the first 3-point field goal in league history on Oct. 12, 1979, long-range jump shots have become a major part of NBA offensive game plans.

Entering the 2025-26 season, the team record for the most made 3-pointers in a single NBA game was 29, accomplished first by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020 and later matched by the Celtics in 2024.

Jrue Holiday knocked down six of his 10 shots from deep and scored 24 points to lead the Bucks to a 144-97 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020. The road victory proved to be a banner night in what wound up being a championship season for Milwaukee.

After receiving their 2023-24 championship rings and raising the franchise's 18th championship banner, the Celtics opened the 2024-25 campaign by matching Milwaukee's record performance in a 132-109 win against the visiting New York Knicks on Oct. 22, 2024.

Here is a look at the teams with the most made 3-pointers in a single game in NBA history:

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.