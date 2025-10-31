NBA teams with the most 3-pointers made in a single game

Modern NBA teams knock down 3-pointers at a record rate.
Since the NBA adopted the 3-point line during the 1979-80 season, and Boston Celtics guard Chris Ford knocked down the first 3-point field goal in league history on Oct. 12, 1979, long-range jump shots have become a major part of NBA offensive game plans.
Entering the 2025-26 season, the team record for the most made 3-pointers in a single NBA game was 29, accomplished first by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020 and later matched by the Celtics in 2024.
Jrue Holiday knocked down six of his 10 shots from deep and scored 24 points to lead the Bucks to a 144-97 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020. The road victory proved to be a banner night in what wound up being a championship season for Milwaukee.
After receiving their 2023-24 championship rings and raising the franchise's 18th championship banner, the Celtics opened the 2024-25 campaign by matching Milwaukee's record performance in a 132-109 win against the visiting New York Knicks on Oct. 22, 2024.
Here is a look at the teams with the most made 3-pointers in a single game in NBA history:
29 - Boston Celtics in 132-109 win vs. New York Knicks on Oct. 22, 2024
29 - Milwaukee Bucks in 144-97 win at Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020
28 - Utah Jazz in 132-110 win vs. Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 22, 2021
28 - Houston Rockets in 136-106 win at Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 2, 2021
27 - Houston Rockets in 147-119 win vs. Utah Jazz on March 23, 2024
27 - Golden State Warriors in 157-101 win at Portland Trail Blazers on April 9, 2023
27 - Boston Celtics in 133-118 win at New York Knicks on Nov. 5, 2022
27 - Utah Jazz in 137-130 win vs. Boston Celtics on Dec. 3, 2021
27 - Golden State Warriors in 136-97 win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on May 8, 2021
27 - Brooklyn Nets in 136-125 win at Sacramento Kings on Feb. 15, 2021
27 - Houston Rockets in 149-113 win vs. Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019
