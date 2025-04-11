Which NBA players have the most 3-pointers in a single game?

The 3-point shot has turned into a vital weapon in basketball. With teams focusing more and more on centering their offense around long-range shooting, several players in recent years have piled up impressive numbers from beyond the arc.
On Oct. 29, 2018, Klay Thompson made an NBA single-game record 14 3-pointers in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls. Thompson finished with 52 points on 18-of-29 shooting for the Golden State Warriors, including 14-of-24 from deep.
Here is a list of the players with the most 3-pointers in an NBA game:
Klay Thompson, 14 (Oct. 29, 2018 at Chicago Bulls)
Damian Lillard, 13 (Feb. 26, 2023 vs. Houston Rockets)
Zach LaVine, 13 (Nov. 23, 2019 at Charlotte Hornets)
Stephen Curry, 13 (Nov. 7, 2016 vs. New Orleans Pelicans)
Stephen Curry, 12 (April 1, 2025 at Memphis Grizzlies)
Stephen Curry, 12 (Feb. 27, 2025 at Orlando Magic)
Keegan Murray, 12 (Dec. 16, 2023 vs. Utah Jazz)
Klay Thompson, 12 (Feb. 24, 2023 vs. Houston Rockets)
Klay Thompson, 12 (Feb. 6, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder)
Stephen Curry, 12 (Feb. 27, 2016 at Oklahoma City Thunder)
Donyell Marshall, 12 (March 13, 2005 vs. Philadelphia 76ers)
Kobe Bryant, 12 (Jan. 7, 2003 vs. Seattle SuperSonics)
Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, features, scores, stats, schedules and more.