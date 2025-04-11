Which NBA players have the most 3-pointers in a single game?

Open Extended Reactions

The 3-point shot has turned into a vital weapon in basketball. With teams focusing more and more on centering their offense around long-range shooting, several players in recent years have piled up impressive numbers from beyond the arc.

On Oct. 29, 2018, Klay Thompson made an NBA single-game record 14 3-pointers in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls. Thompson finished with 52 points on 18-of-29 shooting for the Golden State Warriors, including 14-of-24 from deep.

Here is a list of the players with the most 3-pointers in an NBA game:

