Which NBA teams have the most MVP awards?

While the MVP award is an individual accomplishment, some teams foster more greatness than others. In the NBA, no team has won the coveted prize more than the Boston Celtics, who have accumulated a record 10 MVP awards throughout their franchise history.
In 2025, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the league's top honors to become the team's third MVP, behind Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Here's a look at which NBA franchises have garnered the most MVP awards:
Boston Celtics: 10 (Larry Bird, David Cowens, Bill Russell, Bob Cousy)
Los Angeles Lakers: 8 (Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)
Philadelphia 76ers: 7 (Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson, Moses Malone, Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain)
Chicago Bulls: 6 (Derrick Rose, Michael Jordan)
Milwaukee Bucks: 5 (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)
Houston Rockets: 4 (James Harden, Hakeem Olajuwon, Moses Malone)
Golden State Warriors: 3 (Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain)
Phoenix Suns: 3 (Steve Nash, Charles Barkley)
San Antonio Spurs: 3 (Tim Duncan, David Robinson)
Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant)
